(Updates with Robben out for weeks)

BERLIN, March 22 Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been ruled out for several weeks with a stomach muscle tear after his comeback lasted a mere 24 minutes against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Robben went off after a rough challenge from Gladbach's Tony Jantschke with Thomas Mueller replacing him.

The Dutchman could now be a doubt for Bayern's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto on April 15 with the club saying he would be out "for several weeks."

"His injury is almost as bad as the defeat," said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 31-year-old Netherlands forward had only returned to training this week after being sidelined for a week with a back injury sustained against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on March 12.

The winger, who missed last week's win over Werder Bremen and was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup on Sunday, is the league's second-top scorer with 17 goals this term.

Robben has also set up seven goals for Bayern, who are 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin and Ken Ferris)