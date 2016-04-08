BERLIN, April 8 Injured Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is unlikely to recover in time for the side's Champions League quarter-final return leg in Benfica next week, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Bayern, who won Tuesday's first leg in Munich 1-0 and remain on course for a treble, have been without the Dutchman this month as he continues to recuperate from an adductor muscle injury that was initially considered to be a minor one.

"He is still injured. He is not expected to be fit next week," Guardiola told a news conference.

"I don't know that," he replied, when asked when the 32-year-old was likely to return.

Bayern, who are five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with six matches remaining and are through to the semi-final of the German Cup, travel to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

The Bavarians are looking to repeat their only other treble-winning season in 2013. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)