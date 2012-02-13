BERLIN Feb 13 Bayern Munich great Franz Beckenbauer has criticised the club's out-of-form Dutch winger Arjen Robben, describing him selfish after he lost his starting spot in the past few games.

"He has played away some of his recognition. He is selfish like so many others," Beckenbauer told Sky on Monday.

"His reaction alone to when he has a good effort or scores a goal; he does not run towards the player who set him up to score but instead he runs towards his family in the stands. He lets the team run after him.

"At some point the team mate will say 'if you are not going to recognise my pass then next time you can come and get the ball yourself'," World Cup winner Beckenbauer, now the club's honorary president said.

The 28-year-old Robben has had another injury-plagued season after steering Bayern to a domestic double and Champions League final in 2010 but missing much of the 2010-11 campaign through injury.

Robben, who underwent groin surgery in October, was an unused substitute in the German Cup quarter-final win over VfB Stuttgart last week and came on in the second half for injured Thomas Mueller during the 2-0 league victory over Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Bayern, chasing a domestic and Champions League treble, have said they are interested in extending Robben's contract beyond 2013. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)