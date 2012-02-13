BERLIN Feb 13 Bayern Munich great Franz
Beckenbauer has criticised the club's out-of-form Dutch winger
Arjen Robben, describing him selfish after he lost his starting
spot in the past few games.
"He has played away some of his recognition. He is selfish
like so many others," Beckenbauer told Sky on Monday.
"His reaction alone to when he has a good effort or scores a
goal; he does not run towards the player who set him up to score
but instead he runs towards his family in the stands. He lets
the team run after him.
"At some point the team mate will say 'if you are not going
to recognise my pass then next time you can come and get the
ball yourself'," World Cup winner Beckenbauer, now the club's
honorary president said.
The 28-year-old Robben has had another injury-plagued season
after steering Bayern to a domestic double and Champions League
final in 2010 but missing much of the 2010-11 campaign through
injury.
Robben, who underwent groin surgery in October, was an
unused substitute in the German Cup quarter-final win over VfB
Stuttgart last week and came on in the second half for injured
Thomas Mueller during the 2-0 league victory over Kaiserslautern
on Saturday.
Bayern, chasing a domestic and Champions League treble, have
said they are interested in extending Robben's contract beyond
2013.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)