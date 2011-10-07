BERLIN Oct 7 Bayern Munich are to make a statement later on Friday regarding Arjen Robben following reports in local media that the winger had undergone hip surgery.

Robben pulled out of the Dutch squad for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Moldova and Sweden on Wednesday and visited Bayern's team doctor on Thursday. He had only recently recovered from a groin injury that had kept him out for five weeks.

The Munich Merkur and Bild newspapers said Robben had undergone hip surgery early on Friday. The club did not confirm or deny the reports.

"On the matter of Arjen Robben, we will be making a comment later in the day," a club official told Reuters. "We will not comment on these reports yet."

The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries since Netherlands lost in the 2010 World Cup final to Spain.

