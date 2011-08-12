BERLIN Aug 12 Bayern Munich's Dutch winger Arjen Robben will miss Saturday's Bundesliga game at VfL Wolfsburg as he has a back problem and is also suffering from pain in his adductor muscles, the club said on Friday.

Robben, 27, who played in the season opening defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach last week, was ruled out after Friday's training.

"He has been ruled out because of back and adductor problems," the club said in a statement.

Bayern are eager to win their first league game after last week's defeat.

(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Pritha Sarkar; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink: for more soccer stories