BERLIN Dec 16 Hansa Rostock are hoping
their German second-division match against Dynamo Dresden will
be a sell-out on Sunday even though they have been ordered to
play behind closed doors.
Rostock, who are bottom of the table with one win from their
18 matches, were punished by the German FA (DFB) after crowd
trouble marred their 3-1 defeat to St Pauli last month when
eight police officers were injured.
As a result fans were banned from Sunday's game but they are
still buying "virtual" tickets to limit the financial loss to
the club which had been expected to run into hundreds of
thousands of euros.
"Up to this point we have sold 3,224 virtual tickets and the
number is rising every moment," a Rostock official told Reuters
on Friday.
She said in addition to the virtual tickets sold, thousands
more season ticket holders and others who had bought their
tickets for the game before the ban had refused to take a
refund.
The stadium was to have a capacity of 24,000 for this game,
down from 29,000 due to security restrictions in the clash of
the East German clubs.
Every virtual fan will get a limited-edition sticker for the
game while specially-made T-shirts are also on sale. Ticket
prices range from five euros to 19.65 euros.
"We are delighted with the readiness of our loyal fans to
stand by the club at this difficult moment," club boss Bernd
Hofmann said in a statement. "We also thank them for all their
ideas and proposals to back us financially."
