March 16 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Bundesliga soccer matches (times GMT):
Austrian teenager David Alaba has the potential to become an
outstanding midfielder although he is currently playing at left
back for Bayern Munich, according to coach Jupp Heynckes.
The 19-year-old has become a regular for his club and at
international level this season and Heynckes said he had had to
tell the Austrian to take it easy.
"David is burning, he has so much ambition," Heynckes told
Bayern's website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de), adding that
he saw a similarity between Alaba and former West Germany player
Guenter Netzer.
"One needs a lot of experience to play consistently well in
midfield at the highest level," added Heynckes.
Second-placed Bayern, who have scored seven goals in each of
their last two games, visit Hertha Berlin (Saturday 1730), who
have managed only one goal in their last seven outings and are
in 16th, the relegation playoff spot.
- -
Leaders Borussia Dortmund's impressive run is little
consolation for Croatia forward Ivan Perisic who has found
himself repeatedly on the bench.
"I came here to play, not to sit on the bench," Perisic, in
the queue behind Mario Goetze, Kevin Grosskreutz and Jakob
Blaszczykowski for a regular place, told Kicker.
"When I see how we win as I sit on the bench, it kills me. I
do not want to wait until someone is injured to play. I just
want to play. And if not at Borussia, then at another club."
Dortmund, five points clear of Bayern at the top, are at
home to Werder Bremen on Saturday (1430).
- -
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Lars Bender could be out for
several weeks after tearing a thigh muscle, the club said on
their website (www.bayer04.de).
The 22-year-old, who has four caps for Germany, sustained
the injury during last week's 3-2 defeat by VfL Wolfsburg.
Fifth-placed Leverkusen face local rivals Borussia
Moenchengladbach on Saturday (1430). Gladbach are third with 48
points, having taken only one point and failed to score in their
last two outings.
- -
Hamburg SV cannot possibly be relegated as long as Thorsten
Fink is in charge, according to former Bayern Munich and
Borussia Dortmund coach Ottmar Hitzfeld.
"I guarantee it, as long as Fink is coach of Hamburg, they
will not be relegated," Hitzfeld, who has won a total of seven
Bundesliga titles in stints with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern
Munich, told Bild newspaper.
"In spite of the many injuries and suspensions, I believe
they will win," he added ahead of Hamburg's relegation battle
with Freiburg on Saturday (1430).
Hamburg have slipped to 14th in the 18-team table after a
run of poor results under former FC Basel coach Fink. They have
27 points while Freiburg are 17th, in the relegation zone, with
22.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)
