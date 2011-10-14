BERLIN Oct 14 Captain Andreas Beck has extended
his deal with Hoffenheim by a further two years to 2014, the
club said on Friday.
The 24-year-old, who joined in 2008 and is looking to win
back his Germany spot after making the last of his nine
appearances in November last year, said he was happy with the
new deal.
"I am glad to be able to continue with Hoffenheim and help
shape this team. It was important that club and coach had a
concept I could relate to," the defender said.
* Bayern Munich forward Ivica Olic will be part of the
league leaders' squad for their game against Hertha Berlin on
Saturday after recovering from an injury that had sidelined him
since August.
"He has trained very well with the team and I am happy to be
able to include him in the squad for the game," Bayern coach
Jupp Heynckes told reporters.
Croat Olic returned this season after missing most of the
last campaign through injury but picked up a hip problem in
August after a brief comeback.
* Hanover 96 striker Jan Schlaudraff is doubtful for their
game against Cologne on Sunday after leaving training early on
Thursday with pain in his right knee, the club said.
"The medical team said there was nothing broken in the foot
but his kneecap tendon is still causing him pain and it is being
treated intensively," the club said on their website
(www.hannover96.de).
Hanover are fifth on 15 points, four behind leaders Bayern
Munich.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)