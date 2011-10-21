BERLIN Oct 21 Brief news from the Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's matches:

* Schalke 04 will sign former Germany goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand until the end of the season after first-choice Ralf Faehrmann tore ankle ligaments and is expected to be out for several months, the club said in a statement on Friday.

Hildebrand, once seen as a successor to Oliver Kahn and Jens Lehmann in the national team, was under contract with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal until the end of last season. He was without a club since.

The 32-year-old, who won seven caps and also played for VfB Stuttgart, Valencia and Hoffenheim, will need to pass a medical before signing his contract, Schalke said.

* Bayer Leverkusen left back Michal Kadlec has extend his contract by two year's with last season's Bundesliga runners-up to 2015, the team said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Czech international joined in 2008 and was a key player in their second-place finish last season.

He also set up Leverkusen's first goal in the 2-1 comeback win over Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I have become a starting player here and have developed," he said in a statement. "I have big chances to continue playing international football here in the future which will help me to continue playing for the Czech national team as well."

* Hoffenheim keeper Tom Starke will miss their league game against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday due to a concussion sustained in training.

Starke was hit on the head with a shot from defender Andreas Beck and will be out for "several" days, the club said.

Hoffenheim are in ninth place, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)