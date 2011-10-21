(Updates with Hildebrand signing contract)
BERLIN Oct 21 Brief news from the Bundesliga
ahead of this weekend's matches:
* Schalke 04 have signed former Germany goalkeeper Timo
Hildebrand until the end of the season after first-choice Ralf
Faehrmann was ruled out for several months with torn ankle
ligaments, the club said on Friday.
Hildebrand, once seen as a successor to Oliver Kahn and Jens
Lehmann in the national team, is a free agent after his contract
with Sporting Lisbon ended at the conclusion of last season.
The 32-year-old has won seven caps and has also played for
VfB Stuttgart, Valencia and Hoffenheim.
* Bayer Leverkusen left back Michal Kadlec has extended his
contract by two years and will now stay with the club until
2015, last season's runners-up said on Friday.
The 26-year-old Czech international, who joined in 2008, set
up Leverkusen's first goal in the 2-1 comeback win over Valencia
in the Champions League on Wednesday.
"I have become a starting player here and have developed,"
Kadlec said in a statement.
* Hoffenheim keeper Tom Starke will miss Saturday's home
game against Borussia Moenchengladbach after suffering
concussion in training.
Starke was hit on the head by a shot from defender Andreas
Beck and will be out for several days, the club said.
Hoffenheim are in ninth place, nine points behind leaders
Bayern Munich.
