BERLIN Dec 16 Brief news from the Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):

* Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will not make his comeback from a shoulder injury this year after club doctors advised him against playing in this month's league and German Cup matches.

Schweinsteiger, who underwent surgery for a broken shoulder in early November, was hoping to get some match practice before the winter break but doctors told him it was too soon.

"The risk is still too high," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes. "I would have liked to have him with me and he is obviously a bit disappointed but now at least he can be fit for Jan. 2 (start of training)."

* Cologne were travelling to Munich on Friday without midfielders Martin Lanig and Adam Matuschyk, who both have influenza. Cologne face league leaders Bayern (1930) on their final matchday of the year.

The visitors, whose top scorer Lukas Podolski has never lost in Munich while playing for Cologne, will pick one of two under-19 players to complete the squad.

"One of (Mitchell Weiser) and (Fabian Schnellhardt) will travel to Munich," said coach Stale Solbakken.

* Former Germany goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand is looking to make his Bundesliga return with Schalke 04 on Saturday against Werder Bremen (1730), after a fine performance in their Europa League 3-0 win at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.

Hildebrand, whose last Bundesliga club was Hoffenheim in 2010 before he joined Schalke in late October, made his debut for the club and saved a penalty in the game after starting in place of first-choice Lars Unnerstall.

"I had hoped for this chance to come earlier. I am impatient. I want to play in the Bundesliga again," said Hildebrand, who signed as a free agent after his contract with Sporting Lisbon ended following last season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)