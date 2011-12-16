BERLIN Dec 16 Brief news from the
Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):
* Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will not
make his comeback from a shoulder injury this year after club
doctors advised him against playing in this month's league and
German Cup matches.
Schweinsteiger, who underwent surgery for a broken shoulder
in early November, was hoping to get some match practice before
the winter break but doctors told him it was too soon.
"The risk is still too high," said Bayern coach Jupp
Heynckes. "I would have liked to have him with me and he is
obviously a bit disappointed but now at least he can be fit for
Jan. 2 (start of training)."
* Cologne were travelling to Munich on Friday without
midfielders Martin Lanig and Adam Matuschyk, who both have
influenza. Cologne face league leaders Bayern (1930) on their
final matchday of the year.
The visitors, whose top scorer Lukas Podolski has never lost
in Munich while playing for Cologne, will pick one of two
under-19 players to complete the squad.
"One of (Mitchell Weiser) and (Fabian Schnellhardt) will
travel to Munich," said coach Stale Solbakken.
* Former Germany goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand is looking to
make his Bundesliga return with Schalke 04 on Saturday against
Werder Bremen (1730), after a fine performance in their Europa
League 3-0 win at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Hildebrand, whose last Bundesliga club was Hoffenheim in
2010 before he joined Schalke in late October, made his debut
for the club and saved a penalty in the game after starting in
place of first-choice Lars Unnerstall.
"I had hoped for this chance to come earlier. I am
impatient. I want to play in the Bundesliga again," said
Hildebrand, who signed as a free agent after his contract with
Sporting Lisbon ended following last season.
