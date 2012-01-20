BERLIN Jan 20 Brief news from the
Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):
* Borussia Moenchengladbach and coach Lucien Favre will
start talks for a contract extension after the Swiss coach's
remarkable one year in charge, they said.
Favre, who took over Gladbach midway through last season and
helped them stay up thanks to a relegation playoff win, has a
contract until 2013. He has turned the former German champions
into title contenders with their best first half of a season in
35 years.
"I am in constant dialogue with those responsible and I am
delighted with the recognition of my work," Favre told reporters
after club bosses this week expressed their wish to renew their
working relationship and discuss it in the coming weeks.
Gladbach, in fourth place and four points off the top, host
league leaders Bayern Munich on Friday (1930).
* VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has signed a
four-year contract extension that will keep him with the
Bundesliga club until 2017.
The 23-year-old, who has been at Stuttgart since childhood,
joined sports directors Fredi Bobic and Jochen Schneider who
also penned new deals to 2016.
"In a difficult year for him, Sven was superb and developed
as a keeper," said Stuttgart coach Bruno Labbadia. "He embodies
the VfB."
Stuttgart play at Schalke 04 on Saturday (1430).
* Hamburg SV could resume their Bundesliga recovery against
champions Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (1430) without forward
Mladen Petric and offensive midfielder Ivo Ilicevic, coach
Thorsten Fink told reporters.
Both are nursing calf injuries and missed training on
Thursday.
"They are both injured but it's not certain yet that they
won't be able to make it," said Fink.
Hamburg, after being anchored in last place earlier in the
season, are now in 13th place with former Bayern Munich player
Fink yet to taste defeat in his eight league games at the helm.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)