BERLIN, March 30 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Bundesliga soccer matches (times GMT):
* Werder Bremen, chasing a Europa League spot, will have
three key players back for their home game against
relegation-threatened Mainz 05 on Saturday (1330), including top
scorer Claudio Pizarro, who sat out a suspension.
Starting keeper Tim Weise and Philipp Bargfrede are fit,
returning to training this week after minor injuries. Bremen are
in sixth place on 40 points.
* Schalke 04 will be without their starting keeper, Timo
Hildebrand, for their game at Hoffenheim on Sunday (1530) after
he picked up an elbow injury in their Europa League 4-2 defeat
to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, the club said.
Former Germany international Hildebrand, who joined in
October as a replacement for injured Ralf Faehrmann, will be out
for an unspecified period of time. Schalke, in third place on 53
points, are in the running for a Champions League spot.
* The Bundesliga season should end in a final four of the
league's top teams with the champions then crowned in a final
game to make it more exciting, Bayer Leverkusen boss Wolfgang
Holzhaeuser said in the club's stadium magazine.
"My dream always is to have a real final stage with the top
four teams fighting for the title; real highlights with
semi-finals and a final.
"The football decision-makers should give up their
conservative position and search for better solutions and then
show the courage to change things," Holzhaeuser wrote.
Fifth-placed Leverkusen host Freiburg, who are 13th, on
Saturday (1330).
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)