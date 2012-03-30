BERLIN, March 30 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Bundesliga soccer matches (times GMT):

* Werder Bremen, chasing a Europa League spot, will have three key players back for their home game against relegation-threatened Mainz 05 on Saturday (1330), including top scorer Claudio Pizarro, who sat out a suspension.

Starting keeper Tim Weise and Philipp Bargfrede are fit, returning to training this week after minor injuries. Bremen are in sixth place on 40 points.

* Schalke 04 will be without their starting keeper, Timo Hildebrand, for their game at Hoffenheim on Sunday (1530) after he picked up an elbow injury in their Europa League 4-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, the club said.

Former Germany international Hildebrand, who joined in October as a replacement for injured Ralf Faehrmann, will be out for an unspecified period of time. Schalke, in third place on 53 points, are in the running for a Champions League spot.

* The Bundesliga season should end in a final four of the league's top teams with the champions then crowned in a final game to make it more exciting, Bayer Leverkusen boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser said in the club's stadium magazine.

"My dream always is to have a real final stage with the top four teams fighting for the title; real highlights with semi-finals and a final.

"The football decision-makers should give up their conservative position and search for better solutions and then show the courage to change things," Holzhaeuser wrote.

Fifth-placed Leverkusen host Freiburg, who are 13th, on Saturday (1330). (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)