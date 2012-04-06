BERLIN, April 6 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Bundesliga soccer matches (all times GMT):

* Champions Borussia Dortmund can become long-term rivals of Bayern Munich for the dominance of the Bundesliga, said Bayern president Uli Hoeness. Dortmund, who lead the standings with a three-point advantage over second-placed Bayern with six games left, have arguably been the most exciting German team to watch in the past two seasons.

"We have recorded it and we think it is great that there is a club again who can look us in the eye and can do it for a longer period of time," Hoeness told Sport1 broadcaster.

"There have been several clubs in the past 20 years who tried it but most of them dropped back again."

"Dortmund can really give us a run for our money over a period of years."

* Werder Bremen midfielder Mehmet Ekici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing groin surgery this week, the club said.

The 22-year-old Turkey international will remain in hospital until the end of the week. It was not clear how long he would be out of action but doctors said he would not play again this season.

Werder, battling for a Europa League spot and in eighth place on 40 points, travel to lowly Cologne on Saturday (1330)

* Relegation-threatened Augsburg have nothing to lose when they travel to Bayern Munich on Saturday (1330) and their six-game unbeaten run only fans their confidence.

Augsburg, for much of the season in last place, have moved up to 14th on 30 points after a good run since the winter break.

"The first game earlier this season against Bayern which we lost was very tight. We hope to put in the same performance because we have absolutely nothing to lose in Munich," said Augsburg forward Nando Rafael, who scored the winner against Cologne last week.

"We need points and it does not matter against which team we get them. It won't be easy but I am confident we will stay up," the Angola international said.

Augsburg are two points above the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)