BERLIN, April 6 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Bundesliga soccer matches (all times GMT):
* Champions Borussia Dortmund can become long-term rivals of
Bayern Munich for the dominance of the Bundesliga, said Bayern
president Uli Hoeness.
Dortmund, who lead the standings with a three-point advantage
over second-placed Bayern with six games left, have arguably
been the most exciting German team to watch in the past two
seasons.
"We have recorded it and we think it is great that there is
a club again who can look us in the eye and can do it for a
longer period of time," Hoeness told Sport1 broadcaster.
"There have been several clubs in the past 20 years who
tried it but most of them dropped back again."
"Dortmund can really give us a run for our money over a
period of years."
* Werder Bremen midfielder Mehmet Ekici has been ruled out
for the rest of the season after undergoing groin surgery this
week, the club said.
The 22-year-old Turkey international will remain in hospital
until the end of the week. It was not clear how long he would be
out of action but doctors said he would not play again this
season.
Werder, battling for a Europa League spot and in eighth
place on 40 points, travel to lowly Cologne on Saturday (1330)
* Relegation-threatened Augsburg have nothing to lose when
they travel to Bayern Munich on Saturday (1330) and their
six-game unbeaten run only fans their confidence.
Augsburg, for much of the season in last place, have moved
up to 14th on 30 points after a good run since the winter break.
"The first game earlier this season against Bayern which we
lost was very tight. We hope to put in the same performance
because we have absolutely nothing to lose in Munich," said
Augsburg forward Nando Rafael, who scored the winner against
Cologne last week.
"We need points and it does not matter against which team we
get them. It won't be easy but I am confident we will stay up,"
the Angola international said.
Augsburg are two points above the relegation playoff spot.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)