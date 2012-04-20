BERLIN, April 20 Brief news from the Bundesliga:
* Bayern Munich wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were
involved in a furious dressing room row at halftime in their
Champions League match against Real Madrid, the Sport Bild
magazine reported.
The report said the row was centered on who should have
taken a free kick on the edge of the Real area just before
halftime.
Bild newspaper also showed a bruise on Robben's cheek and
speculated that it could have been caused by a punch thrown by
Ribery.
Bayern refused to comment on the reports. "What happens in
the dressing-room, stays in the dressing-room, there's nothing
more to say," spokesman Markus Horwick told German media.
* Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp has criticised the
Bundesliga over the kickoff times for Saturday's games.
Dortmund, who have three games to play and are eight points
clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, can clinch the title with
a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in a match which has been
scheduled for Saturday evening (1630 GMT).
However, if Bayern fail to win at Werder Bremen in an
afternoon game (1330), Dortmund will have won the title before
their match starts.
"Apparently, nobody at the Bundesliga had thought that we
could already be champions," Klopp said. "If they had come to
me, I would have said last Sunday that all games should kick off
on Saturday afternoon."
* Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro, the highest-scoring
foreign player in Bundesliga history, could return for a second
stint at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, a report in the
Muencher Merkur newspaper claimed.
The 33-year-old Peruvian would replace Bayern striker Ivica
Olic who is set to leave the Bavarians, said the report.
Pizarro, who has scored 158 Bundesliga goals, spent six
seasons at Bayern from 2001 to 2007.
* Werder Bremen captain Clemens Fritz has signed a two-year
contract extension which will keep him at the club until the end
of the 2013-14 seasons, the club said.
"Clemens has been playing to a very high level for years,"
coach Thomas Schaaf said. "If his consistency can rub off on the
rest of the team it'll be fantastic. His experience and
personality make him a very important player for us."
* Borussia Moechengladbach still believe that can overtake
third place Schalke 04 and capture Germany's third direct spot
in the Champions League.
"Obviously, third place means more income for us. I hope we
can hear the Champions League anthem in our stadium next
season," sporting director Max Eberl said. "Right now, I hear it
every day, when my son is on the PlayStation."
Gladbach, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are
fourth, which would earn them a place in the Champions League
final qualifying round. They are one point behind Schalke, who
visit improving Augsburg on Sunday (1330).
