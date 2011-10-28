BERLIN Oct 28 Brief news from the Bundesliga
ahead of this weekend's matches:
* Hamburg SV will not be able to count on Croatian striker
Mladen Petric in their battle to avoid the drop after the
Croatian picked up a muscle injury in training on Thursday and
was ruled out for three to four weeks, the club said on Friday.
Petric is the club's top scorer this season with four league
goals in 10 games. Hamburg host Kaiserslautern on Sunday.
Hamburg, the only team have played in the Bundesliga every
season since the top league's 1963 introduction, managed to
climb out of bottom spot with a draw against VfL Wolfsburg last
week with new coach Thorsten Fink making his league debut.
* Cologne captain Pedro Geromel returned to training on
Thursday after recovering from a meniscus surgery in September
but the Brazilian said it was still unclear when he could return
to action.
"It was great feeling to come back," Geromel told reporters.
"Now I can start increasing the intensity of training."
"I can't determine the exact date of my comeback. That will
probably be clearer after a few training sessions."
Cologne, who were demolished 5-0 by champions Borussia
Dortmund last week, are in 12th place on 13 points and host
Augsburg on Sunday.
* Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who
missed their midweek 6-0 German Cup win over Ingostadt with a
flu, also returned to training and should be fit for their
Bundesliga match against Nuremberg on Saturday.
Schweinsteiger was one of six starting players, including
Daniel van Buyten, Franck Ribery and keeper Manuel Neuer, who
did not play in the Cup, as coach Jupp Heynckes rested them
ahead of the league leaders' Bavarian derby on Saturday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)