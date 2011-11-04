BERLIN Nov 4 Brief news from the Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro has returned to training after a foot injury and will be included in the squad for their game at home to Cologne on Saturday (1430).

"It is all good again. I have no problem," Pizarro, who was injured in their 3-1 win at Mainz last week, told reporters.

The Bundesliga's all-time top foreign scorer has netted eight goals in 11 games including his 150th league goal last week.

Werder are in fourth place on 20 points, five behind leaders Bayern Munich.

* Hamburg SV will be without central defender Jeffrey Bruma for about three weeks after the Dutchman picked up a groin injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern.

Bruma, who joined from Chelsea in the close season, is the second absence in the Hamburg defence after the three-game suspension of Slobodan Rajkovic following a red card in the same match.

"It is getting a bit tight for us. Now the others have a chance to show what they can do," coach Thorsten Fink, whose side travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (1730), told reporters.

* Struggling Augsburg have been dealt a double blow ahead of their match at home to Bayern Munich on Sunday (1630) with goalkeeper Simon Jentzsch and midfielder Axel Bellinghausen out with injuries.

Jentzsch is nursing a broken finger while Bellinghausen has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Jentzsch is nursing a broken finger while Bellinghausen has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Promoted Augsburg are second from bottom with eight points from 11 games and only one win.