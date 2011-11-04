BERLIN Nov 4 Brief news from the Bundesliga
ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro has returned to
training after a foot injury and will be included in the squad
for their game at home to Cologne on Saturday (1430).
"It is all good again. I have no problem," Pizarro, who was
injured in their 3-1 win at Mainz last week, told reporters.
The Bundesliga's all-time top foreign scorer has netted
eight goals in 11 games including his 150th league goal last
week.
Werder are in fourth place on 20 points, five behind leaders
Bayern Munich.
* Hamburg SV will be without central defender Jeffrey Bruma
for about three weeks after the Dutchman picked up a groin
injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern.
Bruma, who joined from Chelsea in the close season, is the
second absence in the Hamburg defence after the three-game
suspension of Slobodan Rajkovic following a red card in the same
match.
"It is getting a bit tight for us. Now the others have a
chance to show what they can do," coach Thorsten Fink, whose
side travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (1730), told
reporters.
* Struggling Augsburg have been dealt a double blow ahead of
their match at home to Bayern Munich on Sunday (1630) with
goalkeeper Simon Jentzsch and midfielder Axel Bellinghausen out
with injuries.
Jentzsch is nursing a broken finger while Bellinghausen has
been ruled out with a knee injury.
Promoted Augsburg are second from bottom with eight points
from 11 games and only one win.
