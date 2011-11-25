BERLIN Nov 25 Brief news from the
Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's matches (times GMT):
* Werder Bremen forward Claudio Pizarro is doubtful for
their Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday (1430)
after pulling a knee ligament in last week's defeat to Borussia
Moenchengladbach.
The Peruvian, who has scored 11 goals in 13 league games
this season, missed some training this week with coach Thomas
Schaff saying he hoped he could be fit for Sunday's game.
Werder are in fifth place on 23 points, five off leaders
Bayern Munich.
* Hamburg SV will go to Hanover 96 on Saturday (1730)
without striker Mladen Petric, who has not yet fully recovered
from an injury.
"He has been feeling something this week. It is not a new
injury but we have to be careful so he will be out for this
match," said coach Thorsten Fink.
Hamburg lifted themselves off the relegation zone for the
first time in months with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim last week
and are unbeaten in their last five league games.
* Dutch defender Roel Brouwers has extend his contract at
third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach by two years to 2014, the
club said.
"Roel is a crucial piece in our defensive operation, an
exemplary professional you can always rely on," said club sports
director Max Eberl ahead of Friday's trip to Cologne (1930).
* Former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger has
returned to training with VfL Wolfsburg after undergoing knee
surgery earlier this month.
Hitzlsperger, who joined Wolfsburg in the off-season, said
he did not know when he would be fully fit for a comeback.
Wolfsburg, the 2009 champions, have been struggling this
season and are in 12th place. They travel to bottom-placed
Augsburg on Saturday (1430).
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)