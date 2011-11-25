BERLIN Nov 25 Brief news from the Bundesliga ahead of this weekend's matches (times GMT):

* Werder Bremen forward Claudio Pizarro is doubtful for their Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday (1430) after pulling a knee ligament in last week's defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Peruvian, who has scored 11 goals in 13 league games this season, missed some training this week with coach Thomas Schaff saying he hoped he could be fit for Sunday's game.

Werder are in fifth place on 23 points, five off leaders Bayern Munich.

* Hamburg SV will go to Hanover 96 on Saturday (1730) without striker Mladen Petric, who has not yet fully recovered from an injury.

"He has been feeling something this week. It is not a new injury but we have to be careful so he will be out for this match," said coach Thorsten Fink.

Hamburg lifted themselves off the relegation zone for the first time in months with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim last week and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

* Dutch defender Roel Brouwers has extend his contract at third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach by two years to 2014, the club said.

"Roel is a crucial piece in our defensive operation, an exemplary professional you can always rely on," said club sports director Max Eberl ahead of Friday's trip to Cologne (1930).

* Former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger has returned to training with VfL Wolfsburg after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month.

Hitzlsperger, who joined Wolfsburg in the off-season, said he did not know when he would be fully fit for a comeback.

Wolfsburg, the 2009 champions, have been struggling this season and are in 12th place. They travel to bottom-placed Augsburg on Saturday (1430). (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)