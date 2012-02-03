BERLIN Feb 3 Brief news from the
Bundesliga on Friday ahead of this weekend's soccer matches
(times GMT):
* Bayer Leverkusen forward Eren Derdiyok has been ruled out
for several weeks after stepping on a piece of glass at his home
and needing seven stitches, the Champions League competitors
said on Friday.
The Swiss international, who has scored six league goals
this season, will not be able to step on his injured foot for at
least two weeks, the club said in a statement.
The injury also rules him out of their Champions League
round-of-16 first leg against Barcelona later this month.
Sixth-placed Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday
(1430).
* Bayern Munich defender Breno will miss the Bundesliga
leaders' game at Hamburg SV on Saturday (1730) after a minor
knee injury.
"His leg has reacted to higher-level training," coach Jupp
Heynckes said of the 22-year-old Brazilian defender, whose
services are important as central defender Daniel van Buyten has
been ruled out for several weeks following foot surgery.
"He can be back early next week," Heynckes said of Breno,
who returned to the squad against VfL Wolfsburg last week after
a knee injury had ruled him out for months.
* Relegation-threatened Augsburg will be without new signing
Jan Moravek, who is nursing a muscle injury, when they travel to
Hoffenheim on Saturday (1430).
Moravek joined Augsburg, in 17th place on 16 points along
with last-placed Freiburg, on loan from Schalke 04 during the
winter transfer window despite a flare-up of an old thigh
injury.
The 22-year-old Czech international has now been ruled out
for an unspecified amount of time, the club said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)