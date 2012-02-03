BERLIN Feb 3 Brief news from the Bundesliga on Friday ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):

* Bayer Leverkusen forward Eren Derdiyok has been ruled out for several weeks after stepping on a piece of glass at his home and needing seven stitches, the Champions League competitors said on Friday.

The Swiss international, who has scored six league goals this season, will not be able to step on his injured foot for at least two weeks, the club said in a statement.

The injury also rules him out of their Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Barcelona later this month.

Sixth-placed Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday (1430).

* Bayern Munich defender Breno will miss the Bundesliga leaders' game at Hamburg SV on Saturday (1730) after a minor knee injury.

"His leg has reacted to higher-level training," coach Jupp Heynckes said of the 22-year-old Brazilian defender, whose services are important as central defender Daniel van Buyten has been ruled out for several weeks following foot surgery.

"He can be back early next week," Heynckes said of Breno, who returned to the squad against VfL Wolfsburg last week after a knee injury had ruled him out for months.

* Relegation-threatened Augsburg will be without new signing Jan Moravek, who is nursing a muscle injury, when they travel to Hoffenheim on Saturday (1430).

Moravek joined Augsburg, in 17th place on 16 points along with last-placed Freiburg, on loan from Schalke 04 during the winter transfer window despite a flare-up of an old thigh injury.

The 22-year-old Czech international has now been ruled out for an unspecified amount of time, the club said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)