BERLIN, March 9 Brief news from the
Bundesliga on Friday ahead of this weekend's matches (times
GMT):
Hanover 96 forward Mame Diouf will be out for several weeks
after tearing ankle ligaments during the 2-2 draw at Standard
Liege in their Europa League last 16, first leg game on
Thursday, the club said.
Senegal international Diouf, who joined the club from
Manchester United in January, tore his ligaments after twisting
his ankle early in the second half but played on to score the
equaliser before hobbling off.
Seventh-placed Hanover travel to Werder Bremen on Sunday
(1430).
* Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Patrick Herrmann returned
to individual training on Thursday after breaking his collar
bone in mid-February.
The 21-year-old, who had an outside chance of making the
Germany squad for Euro 2012 before his injury, said he could not
train with his team mates until the bone had completely mended.
He will not be available for Gladbach's match at home to
Freiburg on Saturday (1430).
* Hamburg SV left back Dennis Aogo will miss the trip to
Schalke 04 on Sunday (1630) after injuring a calf muscle in the
warm-up before last week's 4-0 home loss to VfB Stuttgart, coach
Thorsten Fink said.
"It is clear that he will not be able to play for us," Fink
told reporters. Hamburg will also be without the suspended Paolo
Guerrero and David Jarolim as they try to bounce back from last
week's heavy defeat.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)