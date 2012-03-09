BERLIN, March 9 Brief news from the Bundesliga on Friday ahead of this weekend's matches (times GMT):

Hanover 96 forward Mame Diouf will be out for several weeks after tearing ankle ligaments during the 2-2 draw at Standard Liege in their Europa League last 16, first leg game on Thursday, the club said.

Senegal international Diouf, who joined the club from Manchester United in January, tore his ligaments after twisting his ankle early in the second half but played on to score the equaliser before hobbling off.

Seventh-placed Hanover travel to Werder Bremen on Sunday (1430).

* Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Patrick Herrmann returned to individual training on Thursday after breaking his collar bone in mid-February.

The 21-year-old, who had an outside chance of making the Germany squad for Euro 2012 before his injury, said he could not train with his team mates until the bone had completely mended.

He will not be available for Gladbach's match at home to Freiburg on Saturday (1430).

* Hamburg SV left back Dennis Aogo will miss the trip to Schalke 04 on Sunday (1630) after injuring a calf muscle in the warm-up before last week's 4-0 home loss to VfB Stuttgart, coach Thorsten Fink said.

"It is clear that he will not be able to play for us," Fink told reporters. Hamburg will also be without the suspended Paolo Guerrero and David Jarolim as they try to bounce back from last week's heavy defeat. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)