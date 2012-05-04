BERLIN May 4 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Bundesliga soccer matches:
Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin have apologised to their
fans for what they said was a disastrous season but appealed for
their support ahead of the last game of the season against
Hoffenheim.
Hertha must win their game against former coach Markus
Babbel's Hoffenheim and hope Bayern Munich beat Cologne in order
to move up to the relegation playoff spot.
"We are absolutely aware that in many games this season we
played terribly bad and that we let you down," said captain
Levan Kobiashvili in an open letter.
"But now give us your strength. We need you unconditionally
and we need you to be loud," Kobiashvili, who could equal
Brazilian Ze Robert's record 336 Bundesliga appearances for a
foreign player if he plays on Saturday,
* Hanover 96 veteran Altin Lala will leave the club after 14
years, the club said but he can cap his departure with a Europa
League spot for next season if they beat already relegated
Kaiserslautern on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Albanian joined the then second division
club in 1998 and has notched 180 Bundesliga appearances.
* Werder Bremen, in ninth, have five players back from
injury, including central defender Naldo, as they prepare for
their match with third-placed Schalke 04 and an outside chance
of clinching a Europa League spot.
Coach Thomas Schaaf, however, said his top striker Claudio
Pizarro may not be fit in time for the last match of their
season.
"I do not know if he will be fit in time for the last
training session. We will have to see and then decide," said
Schaaf.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)