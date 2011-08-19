BERLIN Aug 19 Brief news from the Bundesliga before this weekend's matches:

* Borussia Dortmund defenders Neven Subotic and Marcel Schmelzer have recovered from their injuries and could play against Nuremberg on Saturday (1330 GMT), coach Juergen Klopp told reporters.

Klopp said while both players had completed training sessions this week it was still unclear whether they would be in the squad.

"Let's wait and see how they handle the last training sessions," he said.

* Nuremberg will travel to Dortmund for Saturday's game (1330) without their goalkeeper Raphael Schaefer who underwent surgery on Friday to repair a loose tendon in his shin.

The Nuremberg captain was expected to be out for six weeks, the club said. "Unfortunately the operation was unavoidable," club official Martin Bader told reporters.

* Schalke 04 central defenders Benedikt Hoewedes and Kyriakos Papadopoulos, who featured in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Helsinki in their Europa League playoff first leg, missed training on Friday but are expected to be fit for their league game against Mainz 05 on Sunday (1330).

Coach Ralf Rangnick said Hoewedes had some pain in his neck while his Greek defensive partner had picked up a knock in his thigh.

"We assume both will be ready to play in Mainz on Sunday," Rangnick said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)