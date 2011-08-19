BERLIN Aug 19 Brief news from the Bundesliga
before this weekend's matches:
* Borussia Dortmund defenders Neven Subotic and Marcel
Schmelzer have recovered from their injuries and could play
against Nuremberg on Saturday (1330 GMT), coach Juergen Klopp
told reporters.
Klopp said while both players had completed training
sessions this week it was still unclear whether they would be in
the squad.
"Let's wait and see how they handle the last training
sessions," he said.
* Nuremberg will travel to Dortmund for Saturday's game
(1330) without their goalkeeper Raphael Schaefer who underwent
surgery on Friday to repair a loose tendon in his shin.
The Nuremberg captain was expected to be out for six weeks,
the club said. "Unfortunately the operation was unavoidable,"
club official Martin Bader told reporters.
* Schalke 04 central defenders Benedikt Hoewedes and
Kyriakos Papadopoulos, who featured in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to
Helsinki in their Europa League playoff first leg, missed
training on Friday but are expected to be fit for their league
game against Mainz 05 on Sunday (1330).
Coach Ralf Rangnick said Hoewedes had some pain in his neck
while his Greek defensive partner had picked up a knock in his
thigh.
"We assume both will be ready to play in Mainz on Sunday,"
Rangnick said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)