BERLIN Aug 26 Brief news from the Bundesliga
before this weekend's matches:
* VfL Wolfsburg defender Simon Kjaer has travelled to Italy
for talks with AS Roma and will not be training with the team,
coach Felix Magath said.
The Dane, who joined last season, has been erratic so far,
with Magath bringing in Greek Sotiris Kyrgiakos from Liverpool
earlier in the week. Kyrgiakos is expected to start at Freiburg
on Saturday.
"Simon is on his way to Italy to sign a contract with Roma,"
Magath told reporters on Thursday.
* League leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach will again likely
be without central defender Martin Stranzl when they travel to
Schalke 04 on Sunday as he recovers from a muscle injury that
has seen him miss the first three games of the season.
Stranzl, who has returned to individual training said it was
unlikely that he would regain fitness in time.
"I was away for three weeks and to say that now I am fit is
out of place," the Austrian told reporters.
* Champions Borussia Dortmund will drop their usual
offensive play when they take on Bayer Leverkusen, in favour of
a solid defence and quick breaks, coach Juergen Klopp said.
"Our focus will not be a lot of ball contacts. We instead
want to present ourselves as one compact unit which will
patiently wait for its chances. It will all come down to our
defensive play," said Klopp.
Dortmund, who won the title last season with a fast-paced
offensive play, are on six points from three games, one behind
leaders Gladbach.
