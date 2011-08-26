BERLIN Aug 26 Brief news from the Bundesliga before this weekend's matches:

* VfL Wolfsburg defender Simon Kjaer has travelled to Italy for talks with AS Roma and will not be training with the team, coach Felix Magath said.

The Dane, who joined last season, has been erratic so far, with Magath bringing in Greek Sotiris Kyrgiakos from Liverpool earlier in the week. Kyrgiakos is expected to start at Freiburg on Saturday.

"Simon is on his way to Italy to sign a contract with Roma," Magath told reporters on Thursday.

* League leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach will again likely be without central defender Martin Stranzl when they travel to Schalke 04 on Sunday as he recovers from a muscle injury that has seen him miss the first three games of the season.

Stranzl, who has returned to individual training said it was unlikely that he would regain fitness in time.

"I was away for three weeks and to say that now I am fit is out of place," the Austrian told reporters.

* Champions Borussia Dortmund will drop their usual offensive play when they take on Bayer Leverkusen, in favour of a solid defence and quick breaks, coach Juergen Klopp said.

"Our focus will not be a lot of ball contacts. We instead want to present ourselves as one compact unit which will patiently wait for its chances. It will all come down to our defensive play," said Klopp.

Dortmund, who won the title last season with a fast-paced offensive play, are on six points from three games, one behind leaders Gladbach.