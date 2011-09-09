BERLIN, Sept 9 Brief news from the Bundesliga before this weekend's matches:

* VfL Wolfsburg striker Patrick Helmes has returned to team training after being forced to train alone for a week for what coach Felix Magath said was a lack of fitness and a poor form.

Wolfsburg, 2009 Bundesliga champions, are currently in 15th place, struggling with just three points from four games.

The former Germany international has scored twice in the league this season.

* Second-placed Werder Bremen will be without midfielder Tim Borowski when they take on northern rivals Hamburg SV.

Borowski, who was out for four weeks and returned briefly during a friendly match last week, is feeling some pain in his ankle, coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters.

Schaaf, however, could bring in Brazilian defender Naldo, who has not played for 16 months after a serious bone injury saw lose the entire 2010/2011 season.

"We still have a couple of days and the coaching staff will decide if he is ready," Schaaf said.

* VfB Stuttgart midfielder Mamadou Bah will undergo surgery on Friday after breaking a bone in his left hand while on international duty with Guinea.

The 23-year-old, who joined in late August, is expected to be out for at least 10 days, the club said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)