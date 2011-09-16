BERLIN, Sept 16 Brief news from the Bundesliga
before this weekend's matches:
* Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez and central defender
Daniel van Buyten are doubtful for Bayern Munich's league game
at Schalke 04 on Sunday after being injured in their Champions
League 2-0 win over Villarreal on Wednesday.
Coach Jupp Heynckes said while Gomez's groin injury and Van
Buyten's heel problem were not serious, they could be bad enough
to rule them out for a few days.
"We hope that they can train on Saturday. But we will need
to wait and obviously there is a question mark for Sunday," he
told the club website (www.fcbayern.de).
Bayern top the standings, having conceded only one league
goal in five games.
* Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper
Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered two broken teeth in training on
Thursday but could still be fit for their league match at
Hamburg SV on Saturday, coach Lucien Favre said.
The 19-year-old, who has been in superb form this season,
collided with goalkeeping coach Uwe Kamps.
"It was a hard clash but this happens in football," Favre
told reporters. "But I am optimistic he can play on Saturday
despite the injury."
* Promoted Augsburg will be without new signing Dawda Bah
until the new year after the Gambia international sustained a
serious knee injury in training.
Bah, who had joined in August from Finland's HJK Helsinki,
underwent surgery on Wednesday with doctors ruling him out for
several months.
"This is extremely bitter for Dawda. We had imagined his
start at Augsburg very differently," said club CEO Andreas
Rettig on the club website (www.fcaugsburg.de).
Augsburg, who are in 16th place and still without a win this
season, will also be without forward Stephan Hain and midfielder
Andrew Sinkala when they visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday after
the pair picked up minor injuries in training on Thursday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)