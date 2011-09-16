BERLIN, Sept 16 Brief news from the Bundesliga before this weekend's matches:

* Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez and central defender Daniel van Buyten are doubtful for Bayern Munich's league game at Schalke 04 on Sunday after being injured in their Champions League 2-0 win over Villarreal on Wednesday.

Coach Jupp Heynckes said while Gomez's groin injury and Van Buyten's heel problem were not serious, they could be bad enough to rule them out for a few days.

"We hope that they can train on Saturday. But we will need to wait and obviously there is a question mark for Sunday," he told the club website (www.fcbayern.de).

Bayern top the standings, having conceded only one league goal in five games.

* Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered two broken teeth in training on Thursday but could still be fit for their league match at Hamburg SV on Saturday, coach Lucien Favre said.

The 19-year-old, who has been in superb form this season, collided with goalkeeping coach Uwe Kamps.

"It was a hard clash but this happens in football," Favre told reporters. "But I am optimistic he can play on Saturday despite the injury."

* Promoted Augsburg will be without new signing Dawda Bah until the new year after the Gambia international sustained a serious knee injury in training.

Bah, who had joined in August from Finland's HJK Helsinki, underwent surgery on Wednesday with doctors ruling him out for several months.

"This is extremely bitter for Dawda. We had imagined his start at Augsburg very differently," said club CEO Andreas Rettig on the club website (www.fcaugsburg.de).

Augsburg, who are in 16th place and still without a win this season, will also be without forward Stephan Hain and midfielder Andrew Sinkala when they visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday after the pair picked up minor injuries in training on Thursday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)