BERLIN, Sept 23 Brief news from the Bundesliga
before this weekend's matches:
* Schalke 04 have pledged to honour former coach Ralf
Rangnick, who stepped down on Thursday citing exhaustion, with a
win against Freiburg.
"You can say we will be playing for him," said defender
Christoph Metzelder. "Such a decision, two days before a game
comes as a shock."
"This cannot be an excuse for us on Saturday. We want to win
against Freiburg and the victory must bear Rangnick's hallmark."
* Champions Borussia Dortmund, who face Mainz 05 on
Saturday, could soon welcome back striker Lucas Barrios after
the Paraguay international completed a full training session for
the first time this season.
Barrios injured his thigh muscle during the Copa America
final against Uruguay on July 24 when he came on as a substitute
in the 76th minute. Paraguay lost 3-0 and Barrios has not played
since.
"On Wednesday he completed his first full training session,"
coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "Lucas is not a magician. He
must now find his footing. That could take a few days."
* Hamburg SV interim coach Rodolfo Cardoso will not make any
big changes as he goes into his first game in charge after the
sacking of Michael Oenning earlier this week.
"At such short term you can only change details. I will not
overhaul everything. The team needs stability and security and
on Friday the team must know exactly what it needs to do."
Last-placed Hamburg, who have yet to win this season and
have only one point from six games, take on VfB Stuttgart later
on Friday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)