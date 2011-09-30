BERLIN, Sept 30 Brief news from the Bundesliga
ahead of this weekend's matches:
* Leaders Bayern Munich could recall central defender Holger
Badstuber at Hoffenheim on Saturday, the club said.
Badstuber missed the 2-0 Champions League win over
Manchester City in midweek because of flu.
Striker Ivica Olic, out for five weeks with a partially torn
hip tendon, also resumed training this week but is unlikely to
be included in the squad.
Bayern have won their last 10 games in all competitions
without conceding a goal.
* Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp expects his players
to quickly bounce back from their 3-0 Champions League defeat at
Olympique Marseille by winning at home to promoted Augsburg on
Saturday.
"Now we have the chance to react to this defeat and we can
do that against Augsburg," Klopp told reporters.
"We are not in a slump," he said of the champions who are
down in eighth position. "We were the dominant team in the last
four league games but could only get four points -- that needs
to change."
* Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos may return for
second-placed Werder Bremen at Hanover 96 on Sunday after
recovering from an adductor muscle injury.
The Greek international, who has played a key role for
Werder this season, has been out for almost two weeks.
"I lasted through the whole training session (on Thursday
afternoon) and I feel ready for Hanover," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)