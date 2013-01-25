BERLIN Jan 25 Schalke 04 defender Sergio Escudero has been loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Getafe until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

Escudero, who had joined together with fellow Spaniards Raul and Jose Jurado in 2010, has failed to hold down a starting spot since then and has not featured in a league game this season. His contract runs out in 2014.

"Sergio Escudero will not play for Schalke in the second half of the season," the club said. "He will be loaned out to Getafe until June 30."

Schalke are fifth in the Bundesliga after a slump in form late last year and have also advanced to the Champions League Round of 16. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)