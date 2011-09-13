BERLIN, Sept 13 Schalke 04 goalkeeper Ralf
Faehrmann is doubtful for their Europa League group opener
against Romania's Steaua Bucharest on Thursday after tearing
ligaments in his right ankle during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to VfL
Wolfsburg, the club said.
"Ahead of Thursday's game against Steaua and the weekend
league match against Bayern Munich, the medical staff and the
keeper are working together full-time so the 22-year-old keeper
can return to goal in time" Schalke said.
Faehrmann was injured without the involvement of another
player. His injury means Lars Unnerstall, 21, who has been moved
up to second choice ahead of more experienced 35-year-old
Mathias Schober, could be his replacement if he is not fit in
time for those games.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)