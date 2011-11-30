BERLIN Nov 30 Schalke 04 captain Benedikt
Hoewedes has returned to training after a partial ligament tear
in Germany's friendly win over Netherlands this month, the
Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Germany international, who has not played
since his injury on Nov. 15, completed an individual training
session on Tuesday.
The rugged defender, who was ruled out for about four weeks
at the time, is not expected to be included in the squad for
Thursday's Europa League Group J game against Steaua Bucharest.
Schalke lead the group on eight points from four matches.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)