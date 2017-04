BERLIN Feb 2 Schalke 04 striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has received a six-match ban after getting a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Manuel Schmiedebach in the 1-0 win over Hanover 96 on Saturday.

"A six-game ban for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar," the club said on their Twitter account on Monday. "Schalke does not accept the sanction."

It was not immediately clear whether the Bundesliga outfit had already appealed against the decision by the German Football Association (DFB).

Schalke, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 this month, are fourth in the Bundesliga and visit leaders Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Dutch international Huntelaar, 31, who has played in 17 of the 18 league games this season, has netted seven times. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)