LONDON Aug 10 BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) -
Schalke 04 have no plans to sell Dutch striker Klaas-Jan
Huntelaar despite reports of an interest from other European
clubs, coach Ralf Rangnick said on Wednesday.
Huntelaar joined Schalke in August 2010 on a three-year deal
but after a good start to last season the 27-year-old former
Real Madrid and AC Milan player failed to impress despite
Schalke's run to the Champions League semi-finals.
"Klaas has a contract with us and there is no reason to think
about something like that (selling him)," Rangnick told
reporters. "It is like asking me if I want to sell the stadium."
Rangnick said he was planning the season with "each and
every single" player in the squad. German media had reported
that Russia's Rubin Kazan were among clubs interested in
Huntelaar.
