BERLIN Oct 8 A Champions League spot for next season remains Schalke 04's target for the current campaign despite their disappointing start, new coach Roberto Di Matteo said on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea manager, who won the Champions League in a caretaker position for the English club in 2012, has been tasked with turning Schalke's season around after they sacked predecessor Jens Keller on Tuesday.

"The Champions League qualification (for next season) remains the aim of the club," former Italy international Di Matteo, who signed a deal to 2017, told reporters in Gelsenkirchen. "I have my work cut out to get out of this mini crisis."

Schalke are in 11th place with eight points from seven games.

Di Matteo, who stayed eight months at the helm of Chelsea before leaving in late 2012, has more than a week to get the team into shape with the Bundesliga resuming on Oct. 18 after a break for international matches.

"It is a good team that has a lot of potential up front," he said. "But defensively there are some problems. There is still some work to be done there."

Schalke have conceded 12 goals in seven league games, with the absence of Benedikt Hoewedes in the past month affecting their defensive operation.

They have also drawn both Champions League group games so far, against Chelsea and Maribor.

Central defender Hoewedes returned to team training this week after a four-week injury absence and could make his league comeback on Di Matteo's debut against Hertha Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Steve Tongue)