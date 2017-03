BERLIN Jan 9 Schalke 04 keeper Ralf Faehrmann will miss the Bundesliga restart at the end of the month after straining a knee ligament in training, the Champions League club said on Friday.

Faehrmann was injured on Thursday with the club saying it could have been far worse than was initially feared.

"The diagnosis on Friday meant worse fears were thus not confirmed but the 26-year-old will still miss the season restart," Schalke said in a statement.

The royal blues, who take on holders Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 next month, are fifth in the Bundesliga with the league resuming on Jan. 30. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)