By Karolos Grohmann

MUNICH, May 11 Schalke 04 released midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and striker Sidney Sam on Monday following the 2-0 Bundesliga defeat by Cologne which put their European place for next season at risk.

The club also suspended defensive midfielder Marco Hoeger until Saturday.

Sports director Horst Heldt had warned there would be consequences after Schalke, who reached the Champions League knockout stages this season, lost in Cologne on Sunday. They have managed only one win in their last eight league games.

"We had the feeling that the relationship of trust did not exist any more (with Boateng and Sam)," Heldt said on Monday.

"We are also not convinced that the two could help us in the remaining games against Paderborn and Hamburg SV."

Hoeger escaped with a suspension from training and matches until Saturday.

"He was suspended for a week because we also had doubts about his loyalty towards the club," said Heldt.

"This is not about loyalty towards of an individual but about the attitude always to do everything in order to be successful."

Schalke have dropped to sixth in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen now only two points behind with the first six or seven, depending on the German Cup final, qualifying for European football next season.

Boateng, a former Ghana international, and Sam, who has won five caps for Germany, were among the top earners at the Ruhr valley club.

But Sam has started only seven league games this season since joining from Bayer Leverkusen and has failed to score while Boateng, who joined from AC Milan in 2013, has been criticised for below-par performances.

"I told the team that these are the first measures after discussing with the coach (Roberto Di Matteo)," Heldt said.

"We will be monitoring closely the reaction of the other players in the coming days. I expect everyone realised that this is serious now and it could affect anyone."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)