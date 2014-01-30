BERLIN Jan 30 Schalke 04 midfielder Jermaine Jones is on his way to Turkey for a medical check-up to with a view to joining Besiktas after falling out of favour at the German club.

The German-born United States international joined Schalke in 2007 and also played on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2011 before returning.

"Jermaine Jones is in Istanbul today for negotiations and will undergo a medical at Besiktas later today," Schalke sports director Horst Heldt said on Twitter.

The rugged 32-year-old midfielder, known for his physical game, has a contract with the German club until the end of the season but has dropped out of favour in recent months.

Schalke face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

Jones, who did not go with the team to the winter training camp during the break, has been eager to get match practice as he prepares for the World Cup in June. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)