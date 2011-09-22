* Rangnick suffering from exhaustion
* Eichkorn becomes interim coach
(Adds Schalke to start searching for replacement, quotes)
BERLIN, Sept 22 Schalke 04 coach Ralf Rangnick,
who joined the German club in March, has stepped down for health
reasons, the Bundesliga side said on Thursday.
Rangnick, who said he was suffering from exhaustion,
replaced Felix Magath in March and led Schalke to the Champions
League semi-finals and German Cup victory last season.
"He has stepped down after discussions this morning," a club
official told Reuters.
Schalke said while it was not clear how long Rangnick would
be out, they would immediately start searching for a
replacement.
"This decision comes completely out of the blue and I am
very surprised," said club president Clemens Toennies, who will
discuss the news in a board meeting later on Thursday.
"As sad as this is, obviously his health is above
everything. We must now find the best solution (to replace
Rangnick) and not just the quickest," he told reporters.
Schalke, who are ninth in the league, and Rangnick said in a
statement the 53-year-old coach had stepped down because of
"exhaustion syndrome".
"After a long and mature consideration I decided that I
needed a break," Rangnick said. "This decision is very hard but
my current energy level is not sufficient to be successful and
especially to further develop the team."
Rangnick, who joined Schalke after leaving Hoffenheim in
January, will be replaced by interim coach Seppo Eichkorn.
"His decision deserves respect," said Schalke sports
director Horst Heldt. "We also believe that health should be put
above any professional targets and challenges."
Schalke become the second Bundesliga team to be searching
for a coach after bottom-placed Hamburg SV sacked Michael
Oenning days ago.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon,
Alastair Himmer)