BERLIN, Sept 22 Schalke 04 coach Ralf Rangnick, who joined the German club in March, has stepped down for health reasons, the Bundesliga side said on Thursday.

Rangnick replaced Felix Magath and led Schalke to the Champions League semi-finals and German Cup victory last season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)