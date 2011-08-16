UPDATE 1-Tennis-Britain qualify after Canadian strikes umpire with ball
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
BERLIN, Aug 16 Schalke 04 striker Raul has opted to stay at the Bundesliga club which had earlier on Tuesday been officially informed of Blackburn Rovers' interest in signing the Spaniard.
"Raul has informed us that he wants to stay at Schalke and that we should turn down Blackburn Rovers' request," club manager Horst Heldt said in a brief statement.
"We have already done that and we are delighted that Raul will contribute to our success."
Raul, who joined Schalke last season after spending 16 years at Real Madrid, helped his new club win the German Cup and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
He has a contract with the Bundesliga team until next year.
Blackburn started the English Premier League season by losing 2-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez and Ken Ferris. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
