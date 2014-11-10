BERLIN Nov 10 Winger Andre Schuerrle will miss Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar this week and the friendly against Spain after a nagging infection led him to miss a significant amount of training in recent weeks.

Coach Joachim Loew, however, has not called up a replacement for Schuerrle.

The Chelsea forward would also not be travelling to Germany for Monday's award ceremony at the German Presidency honouring their World Cup victory in Brazil in July, the team said.

"Schuerrle suffered a persistent infection in October and could not train regularly," the team said in a statement.

"It was agreed with coach Joachim Loew that he stays in London and trains individually to optimise his fitness."

Germany, who will also attend the premiere of their World Cup movie in Berlin on Monday, face Gibraltar in Nuremberg on Nov. 14 before travelling to Spain to take on the former World Cup winners in a friendly four days later. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)