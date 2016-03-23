BERLIN, March 23 Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger will miss friendly matches against England and Italy after injuring a ligament in his right knee, coach Joachim Loew said on Wednesday.

"He was injured at the end of training without any other involvement, while playing a pass," Loew told reporters. "It is likely to be the ligament which he had injured a few weeks ago (at Manchester United).

"He is being checked out in Munich at the moment so I am not able to give an exact diagnosis. We will discuss it this afternoon. It does not look very positive. Maybe it is partially torn. Obviously he will miss both matches."

Germany, World Cup winners in 2014, take on England in Berlin on March 26 and Italy in Munich three days later. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)