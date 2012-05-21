May 21 Bastian Schweinsteiger was "paralysed" with disappointment after Bayern Munich lost Saturday's Champions League final and did not see German president Joachim Gauck offer his hand, he said on Monday.

Schweinsteiger apologised for the incident but said he did not intentionally snub Gauck as the team collected their medals following the penalty shootout defeat by Chelsea.

"It's a misunderstanding," Schweinsteiger said on Bayern's website.

"Anyone who puts themselves in my position and looks at the photo can see that, after such a great disappointment, I was not aware of what was going on around me.

"I was desperate, disappointed, as if I was paralysed. I didn't see the president's hand.

"I'm sorry that in that moment I left the wrong impression. I would like to apologise to the president." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)