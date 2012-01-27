Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Jan 27 Bundesliga top scorers on Friday. 16 Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 15 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) 14 Lukas Podolski (Cologne)
Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) 12 Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) 11 Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach) 10 Mohammed Abdellaoue (Hanover 96)
Raul (Schalke 04) 9 Papiss Cisse (Freiburg) 8 Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
Mario Mandzukic (VfL Wolfsburg) 6 Eren Derdiyok (Bayer Leverkusen)
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hertha Berlin)
Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) 5 Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund)
Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund)
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach)
Andreas Ivanschitz (Mainz)
Jose Paolo Guerrero (Hamburg SV)
Raffael (Hertha Berlin)
Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim)
Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart)
Markus Rosenberg (Werder Bremen)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F