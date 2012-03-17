UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 22 Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 19 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) 16 Lukas Podolski (Cologne)
Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)
Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) 14 Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach)
Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) 11 Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
Mohammed Abdellaoue (Hanover 96)
Raul (Schalke 04) 10 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) 9 Stefan Kiessling (Bayer Leverkusen)
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund)
Papiss Cisse (Freiburg)
Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart)
Mario Mandzukic (VfL Wolfsburg) 7 Eren Derdiyok (Bayer Leverkusen)
Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Mainz)
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hertha Berlin)
Shinji Okazaki (VfB Stuttgart)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.