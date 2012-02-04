BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Bundesliga top scorers on Saturday. 17 Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 16 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) 15 Lukas Podolski (Cologne) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) 13 Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) 12 Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach) 11 Mohammed Abdellaoue (Hanover 96) 10 Raul (Schalke 04) 9 Papiss Cisse (Freiburg) 8 Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
Mario Mandzukic (VfL Wolfsburg) 7 Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hertha Berlin)
Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) 6 Eren Derdiyok (Bayer Leverkusen)
Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund)
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Mainz)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi