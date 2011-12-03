Dec 3 Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 13 Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 12 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) 11 Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) 10 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach) 9 Lukas Podolski (Cologne)

Papiss Cisse (Freiburg) 8 Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

Mohammed Abdellaoue (Hanover 96)

Mario Mandzukic (VfL Wolfsburg) 6 Eren Derdiyok (Bayer Leverkusen)

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hertha Berlin)

Raul (Schalke 04)

Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) 5 Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund)

Andreas Ivanschitz (Mainz)

Raffael (Hertha Berlin)

Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim) 4 Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen)

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

Daniel van Buyten (Bayern Munich)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Mainz)

Mladen Petric (Hamburg SV)

Ryan Babel (Hoffenheim)

Cacau (VfB Stuttgart)

Markus Rosenberg (Werder Bremen)

