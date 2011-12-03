Dec 3 Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday
13 Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)
12 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04)
11 Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)
10 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)
Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach)
9 Lukas Podolski (Cologne)
Papiss Cisse (Freiburg)
8 Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
Mohammed Abdellaoue (Hanover 96)
Mario Mandzukic (VfL Wolfsburg)
6 Eren Derdiyok (Bayer Leverkusen)
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hertha Berlin)
Raul (Schalke 04)
Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart)
5 Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund)
Andreas Ivanschitz (Mainz)
Raffael (Hertha Berlin)
Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim)
4 Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen)
Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
Daniel van Buyten (Bayern Munich)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Mainz)
Mladen Petric (Hamburg SV)
Ryan Babel (Hoffenheim)
Cacau (VfB Stuttgart)
Markus Rosenberg (Werder Bremen)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories