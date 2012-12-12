FRANKFURT Dec 12 The German football league (DFL) and clubs from the top two tiers on Wednesday agreed on a tighter set of security measures after a sharp rise in violence and pressure from politicians to act.

The DFL and the 36 clubs from the top two leagues voted in favour of tougher stadium checks, increased crackdown on flares and smoke bombs and tougher sanctions, video monitoring, and better-trained security staff.

"Professional football is coming out as a winner today," DFL President Reinhard Rauball told reporters. "All 16 points were accepted with a wide majority. Germany's football culture is not threatened by this."

Fans, some 500 of whom had peacefully demonstrated outside the Frankfurt hotel where the meeting took place, have accused the DFL of spoiling their football experience and having little input in drafting the concept.

The controversial plan has triggered weeks of protests among fans, including staying silent for the first 12 minutes of every Bundesliga game in the past two weeks.

German football is struggling to contain growing violence with 2011-12 season figures released last month hitting a 12-year-high despite a financial boom and the world's highest average match attendance.

The report said the 2011-12 season had the highest number of criminal proceedings in 12 years, almost double the amount of injured fans and a more than 20 percent rise in police work hours from the previous season.

Widespread crowd trouble before the Ruhr valley derby between champions Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in October and more fighting when Hanover 96 met Dynamo Dresden in the German Cup have put further pressure on the DFL to be seen tackling the problem. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)