Football Soccer - Bayer Leverkusen v Villarreal - UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - 17/03/16 Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah reacts after the match. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen centre back Jonathan Tah received his first Germany call-up on Friday for their friendly internationals against England and Italy this month.

The 20-year-old central defender, who has been in fine form in his first season at Leverkusen, got the nod after injured defenders Jerome Boateng and Benedikt Hoewedes were ruled out of their March 26 clash against England in Berlin.

Germany then take on the Italians three days later in Munich.

"Because of the injuries of Jerome Boateng and Benedikt Hoewedes we want to have another option in defence," coach Joachim Loew said in a statement.

"We have monitored Jonathan Tah often recently and are now eager to see how he will present himself with us."

Tah is the only newcomer in the 23-man squad that also includes captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mario Goetze, who have struggled with injuries and form this season with Manchester United and Bayern Munich respectively.

"Both have fought their way back into their teams following their injuries. Bastian is an absolute leader and the game against England is obviously special for him just like the game in Munich after that," Loew said.

Schweinsteiger had played at Bayern for 14 seasons.

Germany have qualified for Euro 2016 and have been drawn in Group C along with Ukraine, Northern Ireland and Poland in the June 10-July 10 tournament.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)