Aug 9 Goalkeeper Tim Wiese, 30, has been left out of Germany's squad for next week's friendly with Argentina and been told that they are looking for younger players.

"We have had an in-depth conversation with Tim and... informed him that for the World Cup qualifiers, we want to base our plans around the younger goalkeepers," said goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke.

"However, he is not completely written off," he said on the German FA's website (dfb.de).

The Hoffenheim goalkeeper was in the squad for Euro 2012 and has played six times for Germany, all in friendlies.

However, 34-year-old Miroslav Klose was included.

Germany's 19-man squad for the match in Frankfurt next Wednesday included 17 players who took part in Euro 2012, where they were surprisingly knocked out by Italy in the semi-finals.

Forward Lukas Podolski was excused from playing to give him a chance to settle at Arsenal following his move from Cologne.

"The English season begins three days after the match," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

"For Lukas, who is playing for a regular place in the team, it is a little more important to spend the last days before the start of the season preparing with his team."

Bayern Munich trio Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mario Gomez and Philipp Lahm were left out. Schweinsteiger has been plagued by nagging injuries, Gomez underwent ankle surgery this week and Lahm has been left out for personal reasons.

Midfielders Julien Draxler and Sven Bender were the only additions to the squad.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96)

Defenders: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04). Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Miroslav Klose (Lazio) (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)