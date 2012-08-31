BERLIN Aug 31 Germany have left midfielder
Bastian Schweinsteiger out of their squad for the World Cup
qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Austria next month.
Coach Joachim Loew said the Bayern Munich player was still
not match fit after a series of nagging injuries.
"I have spoken with Bastian and we have come to the
understanding that he still needs some time, to get back into
training and match rhythm. Our plan for Bastian Schweinsteiger
is laid around the two matches in October against Ireland and
Sweden."
Germany host Faroe Islands on Sept. 7 as they kick off their
qualifying campaign for the 2014 finals in Brazil and visit
Austria in Vienna four days later.
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Ron-Robert Zieler
(Hanover 96), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Borussia Moenchengladbach)
Defenders: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng
(Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels
(Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per
Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler
(Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan
(Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos
(Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Mesut Ozil (Real
Madrid), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia
Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Miroslav Klose (Lazio)
