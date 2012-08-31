BERLIN Aug 31 Germany have left midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger out of their squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Austria next month.

Coach Joachim Loew said the Bayern Munich player was still not match fit after a series of nagging injuries.

"I have spoken with Bastian and we have come to the understanding that he still needs some time, to get back into training and match rhythm. Our plan for Bastian Schweinsteiger is laid around the two matches in October against Ireland and Sweden."

Germany host Faroe Islands on Sept. 7 as they kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2014 finals in Brazil and visit Austria in Vienna four days later.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen)

